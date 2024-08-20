Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
Latest Stories
Entertainment
Rock News
Lifestyle
On Air
Dave and Chuck the Freak
Home
Peep Show
Dave & Chuck The Freak Podcast
Dave & Chuck The Freak’s Tasty Bits
Shop
About
Contact Us
Listen + Watch
Dave & Chuck The Freak Podcast
Dave & Chuck the Freak Tasty Bits
More Podcasts
Galleries
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
August 20, 2024
Boston’s ROCK 92.9 is Moving. Here’s How to Hear Dave & Chuck the Freak
My 15-year-old Wrote This Awesome Green Day Fenway Review
August 26, 2024
Rat Reunion to Celebrate 50 Years of Boston Punk in Medfield
August 28, 2024
Tough Luck Fest Boasts Top Rock Acts For 2 Days in Brighton
August 27, 2024
Thrive Music Festival 2024 Brings Big Local Names to Bridgewater
August 22, 2024
Stone Temple Pilots in Worcester, 1994: The Band at Their Full Power
The Last Day of WBCN Boston, As Told By One of the Last DJs
Don't Miss
Subscribe to the ROCK 92.9 Newsletter
Your New England Rock Concert Calendar
How To Listen to ROCK 92.9
Recently Played on ROCK 92.9
Beasley Best Community of Caring
Advertise With ROCK 92.9
Dave & Chuck the Freak
January 12, 2025
What Would Guns N’ Roses Sound Like As A ’50s Band?
Man Successfully Sues Razor Company After Cutting Face Shaving
January 11, 2025
Dog Gets The Zoomies Riding In A Car Through North Carolina
January 10, 2025
Nerd Road Rage
Houston Rapper 2 Low Accidentally Shot His Gun During A Podcast
Did A Florida Woman Poop Herself At Family Dollar As A Distraction?
Serial Butt-Slapper Causing Problems In Denver
Things Go Wrong For Woman Who Got An MRI With Butt Plug Inside Her
Old Russian Woman Mistakenly Walks Onto Baggage Conveyor Belt At Airport
View More
Rock News
David Bowie: 5 Moments that Exemplified the Wonder He Was
13 Iconic Musicians Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II
15 Musicians with Biopics/Series in the Works
Elvis Presley: 6 Videos to Celebrate ‘The King’
David Bowie: His 40 Greatest Songs
8 Crazy Nights In Rock History
Adam 12’s Last Show on ROCK 92.9: Get the Full Playlist
August 22, 2024
Stone Temple Pilots in Worcester, 1994: The Band at Their Full Power
August 19, 2024
Red Hot Chili Peppers Mother’s Milk Anniversary: Their Best ’80s Effort
View More
Galleries
13 Iconic Musicians Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II
13 Iconic Musicians Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II
David Bowie: His 40 Greatest Songs
David Bowie: His 40 Greatest Songs
8 Crazy Nights In Rock History
8 Crazy Nights In Rock History
Christmas Songs: 25 Classic Rock/Pop Tunes to Get into the Holiday Spirit
Eddie Vedder – His 28 Best Songs, Outside Of Pearl Jam
Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost
View More
Podcasts
The Jade and Andy Show – My Own Comfortable Prison
28:56
Download
Jan 10th
Friday, January 10th 2025 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
03:15:40
Download
Jan 10th
Chuck’s Twin
01:03:30
Download
Jan 10th
Thursday, January 9th 2025 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
03:17:28
Download
Jan 9th
Naked Baron
01:04:16
Download
Jan 9th
Alice Cooper and his spy car
01:58
Download
Jan 9th
Glickles
01:05:13
Download
Jan 8th
Wednesday, January 8th 2025 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
03:15:53
Download
Jan 8th
Sam Klemet / Co-Executive Director Detroit Auto Show
17:39
Download
Jan 8th
View More
Peep Show
January 10, 2025
Nerd Road Rage
January 9, 2025
Teacher Shows Nudes to Students
January 8, 2025
Keep Your Bhole Oily!
January 7, 2025
Dave is Dripping Wet!
January 6, 2025
Chair Causes Anal Catastrophe
January 3, 2025
Dave’s Red Lobster Obsession
January 2, 2025
What Made You Rage?
December 31, 2024
Chuck Loves Crazy
December 30, 2024
Taco Attack
View More