Video Shows Drunk Texas Man Tased At The Airport (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A video is going viral online showing a drunk Texas man who was tased at the airport. Not the best way to start a trip.

If you go to the airport and don’t encounter any problems or issues, you should consider yourself lucky. These days it seems like something goes wrong every day at seemingly every airport! It might be the door falling off the plane, a missing wheel, a rude clerk, or it could be a drunk passenger. That’s what happened in this story.

Why Was A Drunk Texas Man Tased At The Airport?

The incident happened at Dallas Love Field Airport after the man was denied boarding. Reports say it happened around 6:25pm near the Whataburger close to Gate 12. People were able to capture the craziness on their cell phones. In the now viral video, a man shouts at 3 officers causing one of them to pull out a Taser. That seems to have agitated him even further.

The cell phone footage shows officers putting the man’s hands behind his back but he pulls them away before stumbling to the ground. That’s when the officer aims and fires the Taser directly into the man’s back. Then, they were able to safely handcuff him before the video concludes. According to WFAA, the Dallas Police Department says they were called to the airport because the man was causing a disturbance after being denied boarding. He was eventually arrested and charged with public intoxication.

You can see the viral video shared on YouTube below.