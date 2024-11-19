The Top 5 Foods On The Thanksgiving Table Are?

If you need gluten free Thanksgiving options, you came to the right place! I have listed some safe foods for you to indulge in.

There’s a lot on your plate if you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year. The expectations are great for all of your guests. The build up for the big meal can last all year long with people that say the Thanksgiving meal is the biggest and the best.

We all know what the basic offerings are, the usual suspects of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, squash and let’s not forget dessert. What if we were asked to rank which of these are our favorites five? Well somebody did just that recently. We have the results from that very important survey.

Kroger supermarkets asked people to name the top five MUST-HAVE Thanksgiving foods. So, if you could only have five things on the table, what would they be?

Here are the five Thanksgiving staples that got the most votes

1. Turkey. 83% put it on their list. What is thanksgiving without turkey? Not much, unless you are a vegetarian of course, but for the rest of us, it’s no turkey, no deal.

2. Stuffing, 55%. Whether you use stove top or homemade stuffing, it’s a must on your plate. It’s a wonder that we don’t eat stuffing more throughout the year. Perhaps that’s why we enjoy it so much.

3. Mashed potatoes, 49%. A staple of every thanksgiving and is enjoyed all year long, whether it’s with steak or fried chicken, every meal is better with mashed potatoes.

4. Gravy, 30%. Let’s face it, turkey and the rest of the fixings can be a bit on the dry side and pouring gravy on your plate makes everything more tasty. There’s nothing like homemade gravy on your thanksgiving meal, it’s absolutely worth the extra effort to make.

5. Pumpkin pie, 30%. When it comes to dessert, we love our pies, and pumpkin is number one, perhaps because it is synonymous with the Fall season. Of course these days pumpkin is more popular than ever with everything from coffee to cupcakes.

Mashed potatoes are technically a “vegetable.” But nothing green made the list.

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.