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Farmer’s Almanac Unveils Its Massachusetts Summer Forecast

Summer is such a fun time of year, packed with barbecues, pool parties and long days at the beach. But, a lot of outdoor summer activities are dependent on the…

Anne Erickson
The experts at the Farmer's Almanac have released their official summer 2026 forecast, and it shows strong trends for the country.
INA FASSBENDER via Getty Images

Summer is such a fun time of year, packed with barbecues, pool parties and long days at the beach. But, a lot of outdoor summer activities are dependent on the weather. So, what should the state expect when it comes to the weather this summer?

Massachusetts: Farmer's Almanac Issues Summer Forecast

The summer 2026 predictions from The Old Farmer's Almanac are here, and as for general trends, their experts say to expect a hotter-than-normal summer across the United States. "Temperatures are expected to run above normal across both the United States and Canada," the outlet states, "while rainfall patterns vary widely by region. Here's what to expect where you live."

In addition to hotter weather, the Almanac also says to expect drier conditions across many areas of the country. A handful of regions will be wetter, though, including sections of the Heartland, Gulf Coast, Lower Lakes, southern Intermountain and southern Canada.

Remember that these are long-range predictions and show a seasonal outlook, so these aren't day-by-day weather projections. Local conditions will vary, and just because the country is expected to be hotter this summer, that doesn't mean you won't have some cold nights.

There are some exceptions to the warmer weather, too. According to the Almanac, the upper Midwest and Heartland are actually in line to get cooler than normal weather this season or have mixed patterns. But, summer is summer, so don't expect a July snowstorm either way.

So, what about Massachusetts? According to the Almanac, our area will get a "hot and dry" summer, so if you like heat, this summer is for you.

Also, when it comes to forecasting, the Farmer's Almanac has plenty of credibility. They've predicted the weather since the country's founding in 1792, the publication notes, "when George Washington was president and actively farming at Mount Vernon."

MassachusettsSeasonal
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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