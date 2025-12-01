Chicago and Styx Announce Joint Tour for 2026

Chicago and Styx have just announced that their first joint tour, The Windy Cities Tour – All the Hits…Your Kind of Tour, will hit 25 cities across North America this summer.

The tour will kick off July 13, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and end in Los Angeles on Sept. 6, 2026. There is also a special concert on the schedule near Chicago at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Other stops include Tampa, Charlotte, St. Louis, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix.

Both Chicago and Styx originated in the Chicago area between the late 60s and early 70s, but have never toured together, so this venture will be an exciting one for both the bands and their fans.

Tommy Shaw from Styx is eager to hit the road, saying in a press release, "In my early days of live performing I had several mentors who were kind enough to let me join in and play with them despite not being able to read charts... Now, the idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill all on its own. We can't wait to spend the summer with them!"

Lee Loughnane, from Chicago, said, "We are excited about the summer tour. Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it's going to be a lot of fun, we're looking forward to it," he said.

Fans can get presale tickets starting tomorrow December 2, 2025, with general sales beginning on December 5, 2025. See the full list of tour dates below.

Chicago and Styx, Summer 2026 Tour Dates

July 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 30 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 01 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Aug. 02 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 19 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Aug. 20 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Aug. 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ MORTON Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

Sept. 02 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Sept. 04 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord