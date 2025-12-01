Chicago and Styx Announce Joint Tour for 2026
Chicago and Styx have just announced that their first joint tour, The Windy Cities Tour – All the Hits…Your Kind of Tour, will hit 25 cities across North America this summer.
The tour will kick off July 13, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and end in Los Angeles on Sept. 6, 2026. There is also a special concert on the schedule near Chicago at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Other stops include Tampa, Charlotte, St. Louis, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix.
Both Chicago and Styx originated in the Chicago area between the late 60s and early 70s, but have never toured together, so this venture will be an exciting one for both the bands and their fans.
Tommy Shaw from Styx is eager to hit the road, saying in a press release, "In my early days of live performing I had several mentors who were kind enough to let me join in and play with them despite not being able to read charts... Now, the idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill all on its own. We can't wait to spend the summer with them!"
Lee Loughnane, from Chicago, said, "We are excited about the summer tour. Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it's going to be a lot of fun, we're looking forward to it," he said.
Fans can get presale tickets starting tomorrow December 2, 2025, with general sales beginning on December 5, 2025. See the full list of tour dates below.
Chicago and Styx, Summer 2026 Tour Dates
July 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 20 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 25 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre
July 30 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Aug. 01 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Aug. 02 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 19 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Aug. 20 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Aug. 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ MORTON Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
Sept. 02 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Sept. 04 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sept. 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum