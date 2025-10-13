LISTEN LIVE

The Most ‘Iconic’ Snack Food in Massachusetts Revealed

There something about a great snack food that just hits right, especially when watching a big game or snacking during work. Snacks offer not only a tasty little pick-me-up, but they can also help offer fuel to get you through a long day. Every state has it own, special types of foods, so it makes sense that every state would have its own favorite snack food. So, what's the most popular snack food in this state?

Tasty Snack Food Options in the U.S. and Massachusetts

Before we get to our state, what's the most popular snack food in the U.S.? According to Cozy Meal, it's simply M&M’s. "These days, this popular snack has a thousand variants in any candy aisle," they note, adding that "you can find them filled with caramel, pretzel, peanut butter and a revolving selection of seasonal and limited-time fillings. And before there were dozens of new M&M’s flavors, the now-humble Peanut M&M's had their devotees, too."

In Cozy Meal's study, No. 2 is Cheez-Its and No. 3 is Oreos. These are totally classic snack foods, and it's no surprise that they're considered among the most popular across the United States.

But, what about our state, specifically? The Takeout has a feature out naming the most popular snack food in each state. "Part comfort, part curiosity, and part memory-making magic, snacks are so much more than just filling your belly," they note in the piece. They add to "toss a bag of local chips in the backseat, crack open a soda you can only find in one state, or unwrap something sweet with hometown pride, and suddenly you're not just passing through — you're tasting the culture."

So, what's the most popular and iconic snack food in this state? It's the Hoodsie Cup. "In New England, few Bay Staters' childhood memories are as sweet as peeling back the paper lid of a Hoodsie Cup," The Takeout notes. "Half chocolate, half vanilla, these little ice cream cups have been around for generations." Contact me with your favorite snack foods.

