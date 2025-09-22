Neil Young Rocks ‘Vampire Blues’ for First Time on Love Earth Tour

Neil Young surprised fans at Mountain View's Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 12 by playing "Vampire Blues" with The Chrome Hearts. The track hadn't been played since his October 2024 show with Stephen Stills at Painted Turtle Camp, according to relix.

After opening with "Ambulance Blues," the band continued with "Cowgirl in the Sand." Then came those first notes of "Vampire Blues," a deep cut off 1974's On The Beach, which sent waves through the crowd.

Fans got another treat when Young struck up "Sail Away," unplayed since Willie Nelson's Nashville birthday show in 2013. The song features on Young's latest work, "Oceanside Countryside," released this year.

Songs played included:

"Ambulance Blues" "Cowgirl In The Sand" "Vampire Blues" "Powderfinger" "Long Walk Home" "Be The Rain" "Southern Man" "Ohio" "Big Crime" "Silver Eagle" "Sail Away" "Harvest Moon" "Looking Forward" "Only Love Can Break Your Heart" "Sun Green" "Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)" "Like A Hurricane" "Name Of Love" "Old Man" "Rockin' in the Free World"