Massachusetts’ Most Beautiful Highway Revealed

America is filled with lovely roadways, and every highway has its own charm and personality, so no one is the same. Who can forget the iconic Route 66, pictured above? One of the most exciting things about doing a road trip is finding a new highway that has glorious views no matter the season. The U.S. is really lucky to have so many stunning roadways, and now, one outlet is naming the most beautiful in the state.

A Beautiful Highway in Massachusetts

The crew at Thrillist has put together a tally of the most scenic drives in America. In the piece, they highlight some of the best and most beautiful roadways in the country. "The vastness of the American landscape cannot truly be fathomed until you find yourself in the middle of nowhere, staring down a massive thunderstorm as it engulfs a distant mountain," they note in the feature. "Or whizzing along a pristine coastline dotted with palm trees and crystal waters that emerge after a long drive through a rocky canyon."

As for Massachusetts, Thrillist picks Mohawk Trail as its top pick. "The Mohawk Trail has been recognized for over a century as one of the most scenic roads in the entire Northeast, and was used for hundreds of years before that by Native Americans and early settlers," they state. "In Shelburne Falls, along the Deerfield River, you will come upon something very special: the historic Bridge of Flowers, which between April and October is open and blanketed in a vibrant flower garden."

So, what's the most stunning highway in all of America? It's subjective, of course, but Carolyn's RV Life picks Beartooth Highway in Montana and Wyoming as her No. 1 highway.