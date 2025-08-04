LISTEN LIVE

The Best Labor Day Vacation in Massachusetts

Labor Day has a deep meaning in the United States, but on the lighter side of things, Labor Day also means unofficial the end of summer and start of fall….

Anne Erickson
Labor Day has a deep meaning in the United States, but on the lighter side of things, Labor Day also means unofficial the end of summer.
Getty Images / Galeanu Mihai

Labor Day has a deep meaning in the United States, but on the lighter side of things, Labor Day also means unofficial the end of summer and start of fall. Summer always seems to go by so fast, and suddenly, it's early September. Those wanting to take a vacation over the holiday are best to plan early, because vacation hot spots fill up quickly. As it turns out, one of the top spots to vacation over Labor Day weekend is in our state.

A Great Labor Day Vacation in Massachusetts

First, let's dig into a little bit of the meaning behind the holiday. "Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American worker," according to the U.S. Department of Labor. "The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America's strength, prosperity and well-being."

So, who created this holiday? "In the wake of this massive unrest and in an attempt to repair ties with American workers, Congress passed an act making Labor Day a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories," History.com states. "On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed it into law. More than a century later, the true founder of Labor Day has yet to be identified."

Now, to our state. The crew at Reader's Digest has put together a tally of the best Labor Day vacation spots across the country. "Whether you're craving an active mountain getaway, fun family activities, stunning architecture or thrilling end-of-summer adventures, we've got you covered," they note.

What's the best vacation in Massachusetts? It's Boston, according to Reader's Digest. "Since many people head to the state’s beaches, an escape to the city may be a less crowded and more affordable choice for a Labor Day weekend getaway," the publication states. "Plus, it’s a walkable and bike-friendly city with amazing ocean views and a mixture of Romanesque, Greek Revival and Brutalist styled buildings for cool photo ops."

EvergreenMassachusetts
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Part of the American dream is to own a home, and there are plenty of people across the country who would love to make that happen.
Human InterestThe Income Required to Own a Home in MassachusettsAnne Erickson
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after competing in the Men's 200m Round 1 Heats on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 5
There’s Nothing Happy About This Meal: Wendy’s and Wednesday Cook Up a “Meal of Misfortune”
Human InterestWendy’s and Wednesday Serve Up a Sinister Surprise with the Meal of MisfortuneDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect