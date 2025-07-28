The Best Beach in Massachusetts, According to Travelers

There are so many fantastic beaches in the state and across the U.S., which makes it difficult to pick the best beach in the area. But, when it comes to making a bucket list of places to visit, it's worth trying to spot the best beach around and put it on your must-see tally. Going to the beach can make for a fantastic day trip, with the chance to soak up the sun on a perfect, warm day and bask in the glow of the season. Now, one outlet has pinpointed the best beach in Michigan to visit, and it's according to real travelers.

Massachusetts' Must-Visit Beach

When it comes to great beaches, the folks at Reader's Digest have put together a tally of the best beaches in America. "Beaches might be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Florida or California but likely not when contemplating Iowa, Nebraska, or the Dakotas," they note, adding that still, "every state has stellar beaches."

So, what's the must-see beach in Massachusetts? According to Reader's Digest, it's the M Street Beach in Boston. "Nicknamed 'Southie Beach,' which pays homage to this neighborhood of Boston as well as gives a nod to Miami's famous South Beach, expect to see M Street Beach filled with beautiful young people playing corn hole and spike ball when not showing off their tan lines while lounging on beach towels," the outlet states. It's certainly a fun spot, especially in the warmest months.