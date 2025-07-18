LISTEN LIVE

Farmer’s Almanac Reveals Its Massachusetts Fall Forecast

Anne Erickson
The steamy summer weather is still here, at least most of it, but pretty soon, fall will usher in its cooler temperatures. Summer started on June 20 this year, and the first day of autumn will be on Sept. 22. As the Farmer's Almanac states, "In mid-September each year, we greet the fall season with the arrival of the fall equinox (otherwise known as the autumnal equinox). This is the moment when the Sun crosses the Equator, and those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere will begin to see more darkness than daylight." So, what kind of weather should we expect come autumn? It's always cooler than in the summer months, but now it's close enough that we have some actual predictions on just how cool this fall will be from the Farmer's Almanac.

Farmer's Almanac Fall Forecast for Massachusetts

The Old Farmer's Almanac gives out their seasonal forecasts every few months. Now, the publication's fall 2025 forecast is here. In general, the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a warmer-than-average fall season for most of the country, with the western half of the U.S. getting warmer weather. For those who are worried about droughts, the almanac also tells those in California, Florida, Maine and beyond to get ready for below-average rainfall.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicted that the regions with cooler than normal weather this fall include the Northeast, the Appalachians, the Lower Lakes, Ohio Valley, Upper Midwest, Desert Southwest and Hawaii. Expect warmer than normal weather in the Atlantic Corridor, Southeast, Florida, Deep South, Heartland, Texas-Oklahoma, High Plains, Intermountain, Pacific Northwest, Pacific Southwest and Alaska. So, more areas of the country are looking at a warmer fall, on average.

For Massachusetts the map shows a "cool and dry" fall. That's for the entire state, too. It's better than a warm and dry forecast, which could lead to a drought.

According to the publication, the Old Farmer's Almanac makes its famous predictions by "comparing solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity." they also say that their "results are often very close to our traditional claim of 80 percent."

