Black Crowes Carry the Rock & Roll Torch at Boston Calling Festival
The Black Crowes bulldozed a ten song rock set on Saturday at Boston Calling, standing apart from the festival’s usual mix of mostly alternative and pop-punk acts. “We’re the only…
The Black Crowes bulldozed a ten song rock set on Saturday at Boston Calling, standing apart from the festival's usual mix of mostly alternative and pop-punk acts.
"We're the only f****** rock 'n' roll band at all these things," singer Chris Robinson exclaimed from the stage, according to Boston.com.
Starting with "No Speak No Slave" from their 1992 album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, they launched into a raucous mix of their hits as well as some new tunes off their latest LP, Happiness Bastards, which dropped in 2024.
In a set rife with classics like "Sting Me" and their smash hit version of Otis Redding's "Hard to Handle," the Crowes were in top form, especially on blues vamp "Seeing Things" from their breakout album Shake Your Money Maker.
Chris Robinson ruled the stage in a bright watermelon jacket and red shades, moving like a professional. His voice has grown into a grittier, world-weary growl, which works perfectly for their rootsy sound — different from the early days but easily as strong.
The full setlist included:
No Speak No Slave
Rats and Clowns
Twice as Hard
Sting Me
Seeing Things
Soul Singing
Hard to Handle
Thorn in My Pride
Wanting and Waiting
Remedy
The Brothers Robinson wailed on with authentic licks and passion, at one point even drawing fans away from Avril Lavigne, who was playing her set across the grounds.
"That's what rock 'n' roll sounds like, remember that sh**?" Chris shot at the crowd, driving the point home.
Next up, they'll be back in Boston at The Fenway in August, opening for The Who with The Joe Perry Project. You can find all of their upcoming shows on the band's official website.