Black Crowes Carry the Rock & Roll Torch at Boston Calling Festival

The Black Crowes bulldozed a ten song rock set on Saturday at Boston Calling, standing apart from the festival's usual mix of mostly alternative and pop-punk acts.

"We're the only f****** rock 'n' roll band at all these things," singer Chris Robinson exclaimed from the stage, according to Boston.com.

Starting with "No Speak No Slave" from their 1992 album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, they launched into a raucous mix of their hits as well as some new tunes off their latest LP, Happiness Bastards, which dropped in 2024.

In a set rife with classics like "Sting Me" and their smash hit version of Otis Redding's "Hard to Handle," the Crowes were in top form, especially on blues vamp "Seeing Things" from their breakout album Shake Your Money Maker.

Chris Robinson ruled the stage in a bright watermelon jacket and red shades, moving like a professional. His voice has grown into a grittier, world-weary growl, which works perfectly for their rootsy sound — different from the early days but easily as strong.

The full setlist included:

No Speak No Slave

Rats and Clowns

Twice as Hard

Sting Me

Seeing Things

Soul Singing

Hard to Handle

Thorn in My Pride

Wanting and Waiting

Remedy

The Brothers Robinson wailed on with authentic licks and passion, at one point even drawing fans away from Avril Lavigne, who was playing her set across the grounds.

"That's what rock 'n' roll sounds like, remember that sh**?" Chris shot at the crowd, driving the point home.