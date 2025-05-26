Boston Calling Review: 2025 festival sets the tone for the future

With Memorial Day Weekend 2025 in the books, a Boston Calling review for those of you who couldn't make the fest.

As I pointed out in my preview piece, there were two big changes to Boston Calling for 2025. No more Red Stage, ditched in favor of a bigger Green Stage. And an indoor Arena Stage with live jazz, curated by Berklee kids. So how did the whole thing shake out? I'll take you through my three days.

Tempe emo band The Maine

Boston Calling Review: Friday

Day 1 of Boston Calling '25 was all about rediscovering the Orange Stage. Since moving to the Harvard Athletic Complex in 2017, the festival has doubled down on their commitment to local music. And while local acts pop up early on the Green and Blue Stages, the Orange Stage is all local, all the time.

Chiptune enthusiasts Battlemode were the first Friday Orange band, setting the tone with their energetic electropop. The standout set came courtesy of indie rockers Future Teens, who just get better and better as the years go on. Local newcomer Megan From Work played well as well.

Sublime, live at the Heineken Green Room

Boston Calling Review: Saturday

Day 2 is when the action started to pick up at the Heineken Green Room. After the remnants of the mid-week Nor'easter moved through, the skies cleared and we welcomed Boston punk act Rebuilder for a chat before their Orange Stage set. You can watch that here.

Next, it was AZ emo icons The Maine. Our conversation was soundtracked by Cage The Elephant's Green Stage set, so things were a bit raucous. Watch this space for that, coming soon. Both bands performed well leading up to Saturday headliner Fall Out Boy.

Public Enemy performs live at Boston Calling 2025

Boston Calling Review: Sunday

Day 3 was a whirlwind of activity back at the Heineken Green Room. Boston's own Copilot brought a guitar to the party, so the interview became a performance, which you can watch here. Then, it was the same from Sublime, who played an impromptu Heineken jingle in real time.

I wrapped my day and weekend at the Blue Stage with back-to-back sets from Tom Morello and Public Enemy; Chuck D actually joined Tom on stage for a collaboration during his set. P.E.'s hit the stage with high energy, with Chuck and Flav sporting matching Tatum jerseys.