Boston Calling 2025: What’s new at this year’s festival

Boston Calling 2025 has arrived. Let's take a quick look at what you can expect from the big music fest this time around.

Per usual, the entertainment is spread out over the first three days of the Memorial Day Weekend: Friday, May 23-Sunday, May 25. And it's back at the Harvard Athletic Complex, which has played host to the festival since 2017. There are a couple of big differences for 2025, however.

First, the Red Stage has been eighty-sixed in favor of a larger, centralized Green Stage. No more schlepping between the two main stages for festivalgoers; instead, the Green Stage will feature a turntable for seamless live entertainment. And don't worry: the Blue Stage and Orange Stage are still around.

Boston Calling 2025: Go Inside

The other big change in 2025 is the Arena Stage, which will showcase local, Berklee-curated acts in an indoor setting, giving attendees a cool space to get out of elements when needed. Hit the Boston Calling website for more details on this year's event and to purchase tickets.