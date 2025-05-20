LISTEN LIVE

Boston Calling 2025: What’s new at this year’s festival

Some familiar faces, some new places.

Adam 12
Boston Calling 2025
Adam 12

Boston Calling 2025 has arrived. Let's take a quick look at what you can expect from the big music fest this time around.

Per usual, the entertainment is spread out over the first three days of the Memorial Day Weekend: Friday, May 23-Sunday, May 25. And it's back at the Harvard Athletic Complex, which has played host to the festival since 2017. There are a couple of big differences for 2025, however.

First, the Red Stage has been eighty-sixed in favor of a larger, centralized Green Stage. No more schlepping between the two main stages for festivalgoers; instead, the Green Stage will feature a turntable for seamless live entertainment. And don't worry: the Blue Stage and Orange Stage are still around.

Boston Calling 2025: Go Inside

The other big change in 2025 is the Arena Stage, which will showcase local, Berklee-curated acts in an indoor setting, giving attendees a cool space to get out of elements when needed. Hit the Boston Calling website for more details on this year's event and to purchase tickets.

Last year, Heineken sponsored our Boston Calling coverage. We're happy to announce they're doing the same this year. Listen all weekend as Adam 12 broadcasts live, and follow along on the ROCK 92.9 socials for pics, video, and artist interviews from the Heineken Green Room.

Boston Calling
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Rock 92.9Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, Dies at 100Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Tough Luck Fest 2024 Banner
Rock 92.9Tough Luck Fest Boasts Top Rock Acts For 2 Days in Brightonadam12
Rat Reunion Poster 2024
Rock 92.9Rat Reunion to Celebrate 50 Years of Boston Punk in Medfieldadam12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect