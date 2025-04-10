LISTEN LIVE

Massachusetts Spot Named One of the Best for Golfing

Spring and summer is really the best time to enjoy a great game of golf, especially in the Massachusetts area. Thankfully, the U.S. is packed with fantastic golf courses in…

Anne Erickson
Spring and summer is really the best time to enjoy a great game of golf, especially in the Massachusetts area.
Getty Images / Douglas P. DeFelice

Spring and summer is really the best time to enjoy a great game of golf, especially in the Massachusetts area. Thankfully, the U.S. is packed with fantastic golf courses in every state for those who love the sport. Now, a new tally of the best golf courses in America is out, and it highlights the finest spots to golf across the country.

Massachusetts Has One of the Best Golf Courses

MSN has a new feature out with the GolfPass Golfers' Choice roster of the best places to golf in the U.S. They note that "while other 'best of' lists are created by industry insiders with extraordinary access," their tally is "created by recreational golfers' 275,000-course reviews on GolfNow reflecting playing experiences across ages, handicaps and budgets."

"Golfers' Choice 2025 is a great resource for finding public courses, often very affordable options, in all corners of the country," Jason Scott Deegan, managing editor of GolfPass, said.

So, which is the best spot in Massachusetts? They note that in the state, overall, "You'll find unique layouts, challenging holes, and options across skill levels from The Berkshires to Martha’s Vineyard and courses outside Boston." Their favorite is The Ranch Golf Club located at 65 Sunnyside Road in Southwick.

So, when and where did golf get its start? According to Historic U.K., "The game of golf officially became a sport when the Gentlemen Golfers of Leith formed the first club in 1744 and set up an annual competition with silverware prizes. The rules for this new competition were drafted by Duncan Forbes."

Keiser University College of Golf adds, "There is evidence to suggest that golf was enjoyed in America during the 18th century. A shipment of golf equipment to Charleston, South Carolina in 1739, aided in the founding of the South Carolina Golf Club in 1787 and an advertisement for golf clubs and balls in the Royal Gazette of New York City in 1779."

Massachusetts
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Help Ensure That Local Media Thrives
Local NewsHelp Ensure That Local Media ThrivesErika Beasley
How Much the Average Massachusetts Resident Has in Retirement Savings
Local NewsHow Much the Average Massachusetts Resident Has in Retirement SavingsAnne Erickson
MBTA Announces Special Marathon Monday Transit Schedule for April 21
Local NewsMBTA Announces Special Marathon Monday Transit Schedule for April 21Tim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect