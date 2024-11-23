Will Peeing In A Bottle Keep You Warm While Camping Outdoors?

Will Peeing In A Bottle Keep You Warm While Camping Outdoors? (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Will peeing in a bottle keep you warm while camping outdoors? According to one person online, it will!

Now, this is currently being debated online but it sort of makes sense. Your pee is warm, if you put it in a bottle and sleep on it you’ll be warmer than you would have been without it (at least for a while). Is it going to make a huge difference? Probably not, but it could help. One guy is now going viral online for highlighting this camping outdoors hack, but can it be believed? Or is it more internet comedy? Perhaps a bit of both.

Influencer Says Peeing In A Bottle Will Keep You Warm While Camping Outdoors

The viral video was shared by @outdoorgingerchannel on Instagram and has more than 650,000 likes. The video is captioned, “Bottle survival technique.” In the video, the host says you can pee in a bottle and sleep with it in your sleeping bag against your own body to stay warm. That means you aren’t dependant on a fire or anything like that. You simply sleep with it between your legs and stay warm. Check out the viral video for yourself below. What do you think?

The comments and replies to the video are pretty funny. Some people challenge the idea by suggesting since pee is warm it would be better and more beneficial to keep it inside of you. Others point out that women might have a bit of an issue peeing inside the bottle, a good point. Other commenters point out that you have to make sure that the cap is tight otherwise you’ll have a new issue to worry about. Another commenter suggested you boil pee before you leave for your trip and keep in in a thermos, a joke of course. Other commenters have questions such as, “does it work if I poop in a bucket?” Others made jokes about peeing in your sleeping bag instead or that when they tried this they caught fire. One person was clever and noticed that the host was wearing shorts in the video and commented that long pants might help instead of peeing in a bottle. You can always rely on the comments section for some quality humor. They never miss.

Are you into camping outdoors? What do you think about this hack? Are you willing to give it a try? Let me know how it goes!

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.