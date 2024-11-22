Did A New York News Helicopter Catch Footage Of A UFO?

Did a New York news helicopter catch footage of a UFO? That’s what it looks like! It’s started a massive debate online.

A news helicopter in New York was displaying a shot of the Hudson river earlier this week and now people online are thinking it caught a UFO on video. Did it finally happen? Or is there some explanation for what they saw out there? Some people believe it might be a reflection or a mylar balloon. Other people are confident what was seen on video is a UFO.

New York News Helicopter Might Have Caught Footage Of A UFO

Well, technically, it did, indeed, capture a UFO by the strictest of definitions of it being an Unidentified Flying Object. Until it’s officially identified it has to be a UFO. Does it definitely contain aliens? No, that’s not for sure. However, you can’t deny that as of now it is by definition a UFO.

You can watch the viral video of what might be a UFO below. It happens at 2:43 in the video. Check it out for yourself. What do you think?

Was it a bird? It couldn’t have been a plane. It can’t be Superman. It’s hard to tell what it is. It moves in a strange way! I thought it was a bird at first but that doesn’t seem like it actually is one. What do you think? What could it possibly be? I’m racking my brain here! Dave pointed out the idea of a reflection which other commenters have noticed or suggested as well. Maybe a plane flew over head and it was a shadow or reflection of some sort. It’s hard to think of what it could be! The way it moves isn’t like anything I’ve seen. It doesn’t look like a balloon and it would have to be a very fast bird. What do you think? Any ideas as to what it could be?

Hopefully some news comes out with explanations soon. I’m going to be thinking about this for days and I’ll definitely lose sleep if I can’t figure out what it is. Could it just be a lens flare or something? That doesn’t seem likely but I have zero idea or clues. I’m sure someone will crack it eventually so I’ll have to just sit and wait patiently to find out what it is but I’ll be trying to crack the mystery until it’s officially solved.

