Museum of Ice Cream Opening in Boston in December

The Museum of Ice Cream is coming to Boston and is set to open on Sunday, December 14.

Located at 121 Seaport Blvd., the Museum of Ice Cream boasts interactive playscapes, a breakdown of the history and science behind ice cream, ample food and drink options, their viral sprinkle pool, and so much more.

The Boston location is the fifth Museum of Ice Cream to pop up in the United States joining locations in New York City, Chicago, Austin, and Miami.

The Museum of Ice Cream started as a pop-up experience in New York in 2016, eventually becoming permanent locations. Co-founder Manish Vora told Boston.com, “This is our sixth permanent museum and this is the most interactive and probably the most experimental in the way that we’re bringing our food and drinks. Only in Boston are you going to be able to find our lobster creation.”



Besides lobster-infused treats, other local touches include “Fun Way Park,” which contains their take on the Green Monster.



Tickets for Boston’s Museum of Ice Cream begin at $25 on weekdays and $33 on weekends. Complete details on hours and tickets are available at MuseumOfIceCream.com/Boston.

Mayor Wu Extends Free BPS Sundays Museum Program

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that “BPS Sundays,” the program offering free admission to local museums and zoos for Boston Public Schools students and their families, has been extended through the end of the year.



The program, which was first announced during Mayor Wu’s 2024 State of the City address, kicked off in February and was originally going to run through August. Mayor Wu said via Instagram, “Since February, more than 36,000 students and families have joined us to experience the joy and wonder our cultural institutions have to offer. We’re so grateful to all our partners for giving our young people and their families a window to the world.”



Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement, “Access to these places gives our students the chance to explore their passions and be inspired, while connecting those experiences to what they are learning every day inside BPS classrooms.”



“BPS Sundays” take place on the first and second Sunday of each month. It allows BPS students and up to three of their family members free admission to the following local museums and zoos:



-The Boston Children’s Museum

-The Institute of Contemporary Art

-The Museum of Fine Arts

-Museum of Science

-The New England Aquarium

-The Franklin Park Zoo



For entry, BPS students must present their student transportation card and the weekly email sent to each student either printed out or on a mobile device. A student’s entry pass cannot be transferred to another person. At this time, students who live in Boston but aren’t enrolled in one of the city’s public schools are not included in the program.



Boston.gov notes, “Institutions frequently reach capacity, so families are encouraged to pre-register and reserve tickets online, and ensure that their email address is updated in the BPS system.”



