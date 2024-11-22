The New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Popcorn Bucket Looks Dangerous

The New 'Lord Of The Rings' Popcorn Bucket Looks Dangerous (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The new Lord Of The Rings popcorn bucket looks pretty dangerous! How come these never turn out the way they should?

Having a creative popcorn bucket sounds like a good idea. It’s a great way to market your movie and maybe people will keep them forever. That’s always the goal. The last thing you want to have happen is for it to go viral for the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, that tends to be the reason we’re familiar with most of these popcorn buckets. Remember the special popcorn bucket for Dune? That went viral because it resembled a part of the female anatomy. Then there was the Deadpool and Wolverine popcorn bucket that went viral for similar reasons. Now, there’s the Lord Of The Rings popcorn bucket that looks like you can cause some serious damage with!

What’s Up With The New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Popcorn Bucket?

Admittedly, it’s a pretty cool shape! I’ve never seen a popcorn bucket that looks like a war hammer before. The unique bucket was released for the upcoming The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim animated movie. It’s a replica of a war hammer featured in the movie and it measures 27inches in length! If a fight were to break out in the movie theatre, this would be the popcorn bucket you’d want to have with you.

You can see a picture of the one-of-a-kind popcorn bucket AMC will be distributing by clicking here.

