Colorado Police Looking For Suspect Who Put Up Profane Traffic Signs (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Police in Colorado are now looking for the suspect who put up profane traffic signs. Some find it hilarious, but the police are not finding it funny.

Someone has put up at least 4 profane traffic signs in Boulder, Colorado trying to get people to drive safer. Using profanity shows how serious they are about trying to get people to slow down. However, law enforcement says the person could be charged with criminal tampering if they’re found.

Who Put Up The Profane Traffic Signs In Boulder?

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think these signs were official. They look legit and you can’t tell that they don’t belong there. These aren’t some hand written signs on cardboard. The signs say different things including, “Get Off Your Damn Phone,” “Don’t Kill Any Kids Today,” and “Slow The F*** Down.” Personally, I think these would work better than traditional signs! I would definitely consider my speed if I saw signs like that. I would respect it. However, it seems like not everyone agrees–including law enforcement.

According to 9 News, transportation staff for the City of Boulder were dispatched out to the city streets to remove illegally posted traffic signs in at least four locations. The signs were first spotted this week. Boulder police commander Darren Fladung tells 9 News, “I’m guessing that it’s a concerned citizen that is kind of fed up with the behavior they’re seeing in their neighborhoods or other neighborhoods. So I definitely appreciate the gesture behind what they’re intending to do, but again, like I said, it is a crime and there’s other means people can take to try and let us know of these behaviors.” Sounds like these signs weren’t easy to remove either. Reports say the transportation department had to find a special tool to remove the signs from the posts they were attached to.

Boulder Police say they’re currently investigating the incident as criminal tampering and anyone with information on the matter is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 303-441-3333 and you are advised to reference case 24-12182. I think these signs are probably doing more good than they are harm, but I guess if it’s illegal it’s illegal. Hopefully they don’t punish the person responsible too harshly they’re just trying to help! Maybe they shouldn’t have sworn, I get that. What do you think? Should they be punished or should it be a simple slap on the wrist?

