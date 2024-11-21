Man Discovers ‘Cold’ Is Actually Flesh-Eating Bug Attacking His Butt

Man Discovers 'Cold' Is Actually Flesh-Eating Bug Attacking His Butt (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A man woke up with what he thought was a common cold but it turned out to be a flesh-eating bug attacking his butt! You don’t want that to happen to you.

Can you imagine having that happen? The common cold is exactly what it sounds like–common. It happens all the time and is nothing to worry about. What’s not as common and popular? A flesh-eating bug going to town on your backside. Unfortunately, that’s what this man ended up having happen to him. Thankfully, they were able to identify the issue and he’s now slowly getting back to normal. However, it’s not going to be easy and sounds like there’s a lot of work ahead.

Did A Man Have A Flesh-Eating Bug Attack His Butt?

According to Daily Star, 55-year-old Simon English thought he had caught a virus from his wife, Kay, who works as a teaching assistant. If you have a kid in school or work in a school then you know how common the common cold can be. It’s surprising if you don’t get it! However, he started knowing his symptoms were getting worse–the fever, the cough, and the fatigue. It didn’t take very long for him to realize that something was not right. So, he did the smart thing and went to the hospital. Too often do people ignore the issue or put off going to the hospital and that often only makes things worse!

Doctors were able to diagnose English with necrotizing fasciitis, which is a bacterial infection that causes parts of soft tissue to die, per Daily Star. He ended up being stuck in the ICU for 3 months because of it! He has since had 2 skin grafts on his butt and temporary stoma surgery and now he’s slowly getting back to normal.

Simon tells Daily Star, “It’s quite scary when you think about this bug, really–I now look like a shark’s taken a bite out of my ar*e. I ended up looking like I was about 70-years-old, after lying in bed for weeks. My nurse told me if I’d left it any longer before going to the hospital, I wouldn’t be here now. I came so close to dying.” See!? Go to the hospital if you think something is wrong! Don’t ignore it!

In addition to those surgeries, he also underwent an emergency colostomy to aid in the healing process due to the severity of the infection caused by the bug. He’s now waiting on a reversal procedure that’s expected to take place down the road. He was discharged back in June and continues to make strides to get back to normal.

You can see some pictures of the injury by clicking here.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.