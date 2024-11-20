Junk Food Round-Up: Pizza Hut Introduces Tomato Wine

Pizza Hut has introduced tomato wine and it’s being put in the spotlight in the latest Junk Food Round-Up. Would you try Tomato Wine?

We’re constantly talking about strange food inventions and concoctions on Dave & Chuck The Freak. There was the Sour Patch Kids Oreos which didn’t take off as the company had hoped (but we expected). Now, Pizza Hut has introduced Tomato Wine. It sounds gross at first, but I bet people felt the same way about Grape Wine when it was first introduced. Will Tomato Wine take off and become the next big thing or will it famously fail like the Sour Patch Kids Oreos?

Restaurant News on X (formerly Twitter): "Pizza Hut launches 'pizza wine' made from basil-infused fermented tomatoes. The limited-edition tomato wine is being sold as part of a holiday gift set with Pizza Hut-branded wine glasses and a wine opener https://t.co/t7crbmHGRA pic.twitter.com/LVmoGxcnt4 / X" Pizza Hut launches 'pizza wine' made from basil-infused fermented tomatoes. The limited-edition tomato wine is being sold as part of a holiday gift set with Pizza Hut-branded wine glasses and a wine opener https://t.co/t7crbmHGRA pic.twitter.com/LVmoGxcnt4

Would You Try Tomato Wine From Pizza Hut?

It’s the latest edition of food products that nobody asked for–Tomato Wine from Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut described the Tomato Wine to Food & Wine saying it, “captures the essence of your favorite slice in every sip.” Additionally, it’s also bringing back the popular Triple Treat Box meaning you can have some pizza and snacks to go along with your Tomato Wine.

Elyse Slaton, Pizza Hut’s director of advertising tells Food & Wine, “The holidays are a time for many gatherings, but often, the gift of a bottle of wine can feel expected. Why not be the one to bring the pizza party with the gift of pizza wine and a Triple Treat Box designed to ignite fun and conversation. As a brand that has pioneered many firsts in the industry, we took a beloved, classic pairing of pizza and red wine and flipped it on its head as we aim to spark intrigue and create a more memorable holiday pizza party.” I’m not sure how I feel about this. I don’t need my wine to be a conversation starter or to spark intrigue. I just want it to taste good.

This isn’t the first crazy beverage to be made in the pizza world. Remember the pizza-flavored beer we talked about before? There’s no way that can be good either. Sometimes, I think things are best left alone. Pizza and wine are probably some of those things! You don’t need to improve on them, they’re already great on their own! Don’t fix what isn’t broken, right? How do you feel about it? Would you be willing to try Tomato Wine from Pizza Hut? It sound interesting and it’s definitely one-of-a-kind but I just can’t see it being refreshing nor delicious. Hopefully I’m wrong!

