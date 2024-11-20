Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Junk Food Round-Up: Pizza Hut Introduces Tomato Wine

Author Dave & Chuck the Freak and Cort Freeman
Junk Food Round-Up: Pizza Hut Introduces Tomato Wine

Pizza Hut has introduced tomato wine and it’s being put in the spotlight in the latest Junk Food Round-Up. Would you try Tomato Wine?

We’re constantly talking about strange food inventions and concoctions on Dave & Chuck The Freak. There was the Sour Patch Kids Oreos which didn’t take off as the company had hoped (but we expected). Now, Pizza Hut has introduced Tomato Wine. It sounds gross at first, but I bet people felt the same way about Grape Wine when it was first introduced. Will Tomato Wine take off and become the next big thing or will it famously fail like the Sour Patch Kids Oreos?

Pizza Hut launches 'pizza wine' made from basil-infused fermented tomatoes. The limited-edition tomato wine is being sold as part of a holiday gift set with Pizza Hut-branded wine glasses and a wine opener https://t.co/t7crbmHGRA pic.twitter.com/LVmoGxcnt4

Would You Try Tomato Wine From Pizza Hut?

It’s the latest edition of food products that nobody asked for–Tomato Wine from Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut described the Tomato Wine to Food & Wine saying it, “captures the essence of your favorite slice in every sip.” Additionally, it’s also bringing back the popular Triple Treat Box meaning you can have some pizza and snacks to go along with your Tomato Wine.

Elyse Slaton, Pizza Hut’s director of advertising tells Food & Wine, “The holidays are a time for many gatherings, but often, the gift of a bottle of wine can feel expected. Why not be the one to bring the pizza party with the gift of pizza wine and a Triple Treat Box designed to ignite fun and conversation. As a brand that has pioneered many firsts in the industry, we took a beloved, classic pairing of pizza and red wine and flipped it on its head as we aim to spark intrigue and create a more memorable holiday pizza party.” I’m not sure how I feel about this. I don’t need my wine to be a conversation starter or to spark intrigue. I just want it to taste good.

This isn’t the first crazy beverage to be made in the pizza world. Remember the pizza-flavored beer we talked about before? There’s no way that can be good either. Sometimes, I think things are best left alone. Pizza and wine are probably some of those things! You don’t need to improve on them, they’re already great on their own! Don’t fix what isn’t broken, right? How do you feel about it? Would you be willing to try Tomato Wine from Pizza Hut? It sound interesting and it’s definitely one-of-a-kind but I just can’t see it being refreshing nor delicious. Hopefully I’m wrong!

5 Fictional Foods From Movies And TV That Look Delicious

Have you ever seen fictional foods from movies and TV that actually end up looking delicious? Chances are you have encountered this at some point!

You expect food on shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Beat Bobby Flay on The Food Network to be mouth watering. They are actual dishes made by professional chefs and attract a real-life crowd. However, you don’t expect to find delicious looking food in cartoons or comedy movies. Have you ever seen fictional foods from movies and TV that you really wish you could try?

Fictional Foods From Movies And TV That Look Good

It can’t be explained but there’s something about some food in movies and TV shows that leave you end up wanting to try it. Maybe it’s the fact that it’s hyped up on the show or movie and you get some FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). Another possibility is how we always want what we can’t have. These foods only exist within that specific worth in the show or movie. We can’t go out and order it from DoorDash or pick it up from a local drive-thru. In the real world, we’ll never be able to try these foods. Could that be what makes them look so tasty?

This can happen in live action movies or even in cartoons and animated content. In fact, some of the best examples that will be featured below on the list of the best fictional foods from movies and TV are from animations. It might sound strange, but you’ll be able to relate once you see it. It could be nostalgia but you’ll be left wanting to try these delicious treats.

For this list we wanted to focus on food you can’t find out there in the real world. Even though we wish we could! Maybe next time we can get a list going of the best fictional beverages. A glass of Star Wars Blue Milk, anyone? Check out the list of 5 fictional foods from movie and TV shows that look like they’d be good below! Are we missing any? Let us know!

  • Krabby Patty from "Spongebob"

    When I think about animated food that looks delicious the Krabby Patty is one of the first things to come to mind. It’s simple but there’s something about it. I see one and I turn into Plankton with my desire to obtain a delicious Krabby Patty. I’m surprised they haven’t opened Krusty Krab locations in real life. You could have the Krabby Patty, the Krusty Krab Pizza, there are so many possibilities! Let’s get it going!

  • Pizza from "A Goofy Movie"

    If you remember this movie, you remember that pizza. It was so cheesy it looked so good! The way it melted and pulls from the base–it’s truly mouthwatering. Few examples look better than that pizza. There’s something about that movie where even the Cheese Whiz looks good. Or is there just something about the timing of when I watch that movie? It always looks so good.

  • Ratatouille from "Ratatouille"

    Sure, it’s animated. However, nearly every dish featured in the movie looks tasty. The animation department really did their job. It’s set in Paris so there’s already pressure for the food to look like the best in the world–and they delivered. Even though most of the food featured in the movie looks good, none look better than the Ratatouille. Mmm.

  • Ed's Special Sauce from "Good Burger"

    What is in the sauce? What’s the secret? I always assumed it was just like Mac Sauce from McDonald’s. Maybe it’s more like Animal Sauce from In N Out? We know it has ketchup and lemon juice and tastes like lemonade and BBQ sauce because Ed says so in the movie, per Mama Plus One. However, we don’t know much more than that! I suppose that description would mean it is not like Mac Sauce so now I’m at a loss. It looked dangerously good in the movie from the reactions it got and I want some!

  • Scooby Snacks from "Scooby Doo"

    Are Scooby Snacks actually dog food? Does it matter? You can’t say part of you didn’t want to try them to see what all the fuss was about. Don’t act like you never tried dog biscuits just to see what they tasted like. They look really good in the shows and movies based on the reaction. Are they “special” treats? They could be! Okay, if you don’t want to try the Scooby Snacks then you can’t deny you want one of those mega sandwiches Shaggy and Scoob are always eating.

