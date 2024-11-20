Boston’s Official Holiday Tree Arrives on Nov. 26

Next week, Boston’s official holiday tree will arrive in the city from Nova Scotia.

On November 26, the holiday tree will make its way to Boston Common via police escort at around 11 a.m. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department noted in a press release, “Boston’s official 2024 tree is a 30-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce donated by Hugh and Liz Ryan of Mattie Settlement, Nova Scotia.”

The Ryan family said in a statement, “We have watched this tree grow from a young sapling to its present height for the last 30 years. We are happy and proud to donate this tree to Boston as a heartfelt thank you for all the help received during a great hardship in Halifax.”

The Boston Common tree lighting ceremony is set for December 5. Full details on the even and all holiday lighting events in the city are below.

Lighting of the Trellis at Christopher Columbus Park

Monday, November 25, 5–6 p.m.

110 Atlantic Avenue, Boston



In addition to the lighting of the trellis, this event will feature musical performances, eggnog, hot chocolate, cookies, and a special appearance by Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The Nova Scotia Tree for Boston Arrives

Tuesday, November 26, 11 a.m.

Boston Common



According to the event’s listing, “This is the 53rd year that a tree has been donated and commemorates 106 years of friendship with Nova Scotia after the people of Boston provided emergency assistance when Halifax, Nova Scotia’s capital, was devastated by a maritime munitions explosion in the harbor in 1917. The first Tree for Boston was donated in 1971 by Joseph Slauenwhite from Lunenburg County.”

Lighting of the Ship at Martin’s Park

Saturday, November 30, 4–6 p.m.

64 Sleeper Street, South Boston

The fourth annual Lighting of the Ship is going to be a very exciting event that will feature hot cocoa, musical entertainment, and Santa will arrive by boat at the Harborwalk with help from the Boston Police Harbor Unit.

Boston Common Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 5, 6–8 p.m.

Boston Common



This year marks the 83rd annual lighting of the Boston Common tree, which will be lit by Mayor Michelle Wu, Santa Claus, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Per the event listing, the tree is adjacent to the Visitor’s Information Center at 139 Tremont Street.

Lighting of the Trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and Charlesgate Park

Thursday, December 5, 8:15 p.m.

Arlington Street and Commonwealth Avenue, Back Bay



Taking place right after the Boston Common tree lighting, this event is organized by the Friends of the Public Garden. The event’s listing states, “For decades, the iconic holiday light display along the Commonwealth Avenue Mall was the work of the all-volunteer Committee to Light the Commonwealth Avenue Mall … In 2022, the Committee joined with the Friends of the Public Garden, creating a new Commonwealth Avenue Mall Enhancement Committee to work with the Friends staff to raise the funds necessary to make this annual light display possible and to support the ongoing care of the park. Join us on the Mall as we turn on the lights.

For complete details on all events, head over to Boston.gov/HolidayLights.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights