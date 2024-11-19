Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Did A Drug Dealer Leave His Drugs On A Train And Report Them As Missing?

Author Dave & Chuck the Freak and Cort Freeman
Did A Drug Dealer Leave His Drugs On A Train And Report Them As Missing? (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

If you left your drugs on a train, would you call and report them as missing? Probably not, but this guy did!

Unfortunately, things get left on trains and public transportation all the time. I’m, sadly, no stranger to having this happen. I’ve left more wallets than I would care to admit on trains, buses, and subways. It’s a side effect of wearing sweatpants. The contents of your pockets seem to always fall out. Thankfully, when you leave your wallet on the train you can report it as missing and hope some friendly citizen finds it and sends it in. However, leaving your drugs on a train is a bit different. You don’t want to call it and report it as missing while claiming the drugs as yours. That’s illegal. Now, one guy is learning that lesson the hard way.

Drug Dealer Leaves Drugs On A Train And Reports Them Missing

Calling to report that you’ve left your drugs on a train is a great way to out yourself and rat yourself out. What did he think was going to happen? “Yes, sir! We found your drugs and you can come claim them at Station A. We weighed it out and you aren’t missing a single gram!” No way!

According to Vice, 30-year-old Jordan McCourt-Knight reported a heft amount of ketamine as missing after losing it on a train. When he realized he no longer was in possession of the drugs, he reported it to train station employees. While it might sound ridiculous and like a terrible idea to report your drugs as missing (it is), you almost can’t blame him once you hear how much they were worth. According to Vice, the bag’s contents were worth between $25,000 and $50,000! Yeah, you might want to try to locate those drugs as a soon as possible. Instead of reporting them I’d be off that train as fast as I could and running back to the station.

McCourt-Knight was arrested and law enforcement found a small quantity of drugs (over $2,400) and drug paraphernalia on him. They also found an “Encro Device” which is a highly secure phone that allows you to send and receive encrypted messages, per Vice. The British Transport Police (BTP) wrote in a press release, “McCourt-Knight and other members of the organized crime group had used the ‘Encro-Chat’ app to discuss the sourcing, supply, and receipt of drugs from Portugal. McCourt-Knight’s costly mistake led to the unraveling of the entire drugs line with Harley Hall being identified through messages on the phone as another big player in the drugs enterprise.”

Through these text messages police were able to dismantle the drug organization. McCourt-Knight has been sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison and Hall was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months. Don’t report your drugs as missing! Just take the loss or keep a better eye on them in the future.

Jordan McCourt-Knight and Harley Hall mugshots
Jordan McCourt-Knight and Harley Hall mugshots

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

5 Technological Advancements That Are Both Amazing and Terrifying

The future is now obviously, well when I wrote that, that was the past. Now, um… now it’s the present. What I will write next will be the future. You get the idea. We live in a time people in the distant past only dreamt about. Our time is one of incredible advancements in technology. There was a time when the abacus was the top dog in technology. And now our iPhones sure make that look incredibly stupid. Yes, the wonders of tomorrow are seemingly today… these technological advancements have real potential to help society and continue propelling us forward… or they could bring about our doom. Here’s 5 technological advancements that I find both amazing and also terrifying to my core!

  • Artificial Intelligence Artists

    One area of humanity that I’m assuming all creative types of people were not worried about was robots taking over was the art world. How could a machine possibly replicate the the human experience’s interpretation of the world around us and then placing the magnificence onto a canvas. Surely only humans have the emotional depth to create what we consider art. There’s absolutely no way a machine could do that better than us. Well, turns out they can. And not only can they do art… they do art BETTER than artists that are featured in the Colorado State Fair. Sorry, to Colorado’s modern day Van Gogh’s but… you got your asses kicked by artificial intelligence and the nerd that learned how to use it.

  • Liquid Robots

    I guess that our only course of action, should robots rise to power is to see what James Cameron thinks we should do. We all saw ‘Terminator 2.’ We know that the last thing we need is liquid terminators. They are an extra pain in the ass. A robot that can shift its shape and squeeze through about anything is definitely the stuff of nightmares. Unless we can get to a molten metal factory or steal a truck with a bunch of liquid nitrogen, I really don’t know what we will do when this magnetic slime robot becomes self aware.

  • Giant Mechs

    There are plenty of anime with giant battling mechs and mech suits. Nerds sure love this stuff. The idea of having a giant mech suit we can hop into to fight the giant mechs we created that are destroying our cities should at least give you some comfort. Sure, right now all we have to worry about are drones and robot dogs… but the right Dr. Wiley from Megaman type of scientist comes along and what do ya know… giant robots are terrorizing everyone and making their day extra sh**y. This guy built his own mech suit, so he’s ready. But for the rest of us we are at a real disadvantage for whatever dystopian mech future awaits us.

  • Microscopic Robots

    I’ve talked about it before on Dave and Chuck The Freak. The frightening idea of microscopic robots. The good thing is that the medical application of robots built on a microscopic scale could be completely world-changing in the area of healthcare. But I can’t help but imagine the nightmare of someone blowing a bunch of them on you then having them crawl into your orifices, ultimately getting into your bloodstream and brain and controlling you like a zombie. I obviously have problems.

  • Robot Zombie Spiders

    What is the one thing that can make scary robots even scarier? Well, if they were dead spiders of course. Scientists have recently discovered how to reanimate spiders to use their legs to work on components that are extremely small. Hey, scientists… seriously? Friggin zombie spider robots? Sure they seem harmless now… but what if one person gets their hands on the ability to make the spiders the size of buildings? What then, scientists?! Yeah, then probably don’t do any more work on the zombie spider robot program.

Author Dave & Chuck the Freak and Cort Freeman
Category:
Tags:
,

More Dave and Chuck the Freak

Load More